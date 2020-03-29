Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James I. Deines. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES I DEINES Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On March 19th, 2020, our Father and Grampie was called home to Jesus. Dad was born on June 20th, 1927 to Ike and Matilda Deines. From 1945 to 1947 dad was in the US Army and was stationed in Korea. After he returned from service, he met and married Frieda Hergert on July 6th, 1947 in Benton City WA., they then moved to La Salle Colorado where he worked in a lumber yard. In January 1950 they moved back to Kennewick where Dad worked for Cascade Frozen Foods. On July 1st, 1951, Dad was hired as a Fireman for the City of Kennewick Fire Department. He was promoted to Captain in 1956, and in 1971 was promoted to Fire Chief. He retired in 1977 after 25 and 1/2 years with the Kennewick Fire Department. In January 1978, he went to work as an Inspector-Coordinator for Benton County Fire Protection District #1 until October 1st 1984. Dad was a member of the Ascension Lutheran Church since 1962 and was chairman of the Property Committee. When the church closed it's doors, he became a member of the First Lutheran church in Kennewick. He was the past member of: International Association of Arson Investigators, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1296, Washington Association of Fire Chiefs, Washington Association of Country Fire Commissioners, Tri-City Fire Prevention Bureau, Member of Users Committee Emergency Dispatch Center and Member of the Washington State Retired Fire Fighters. Dad loved woodworking, gardening, fishing and camping but most of all loved spending time with all his family. He was preceded in death by his Wife Frieda, Brother Don, Granddaughter Kristi Anne Deines, and his Son-In-Law Russell Coats. He is survived by his Son Michael, Daughter Deborah (Dee) Coats, Daughter Lori (Ed) Arel, Four Granddaughters and five Great- Grandchildren. Rest in peace Daddy you will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be announced and scheduled at a later date. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

