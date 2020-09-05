James J. Bott

August 2, 1943 - August 27, 2020

Richland, WA - James Joseph Bott was born on August 2, 1943 to Walter Joseph and Mary Jane Bott, and passed away on August 27, 2020. As the fifth of eight kids, "Jimmy" always kept everyone on their toes. After graduating from St. Martin's Preparatory School, Jim went to Eastern Washington University, and later Lewis and Clark School of Law. It was in Spokane, WA that he met his first wife, Ann Harrington (McDowell), and had his daughter, Michelle. Jim eventually landed in Portland, OR, where he met his second wife, Denise Perry (Hodge). Jim and Denise had two daughters, Heather and Stacy. He ultimately moved back to Richland to be near family. Jim was charismatic, charming and a fearless businessman. He always had a Pepsi in his hand, a joke at the ready and he never met a stranger. Jim was a much-loved brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who always said that his kids were the best thing he's ever done, and his grandkids were the light of his life. He was a devout follower of Christ and was eager to meet the Lord. Jim is survived by his siblings, Barbara, JoAnn, Kathleen, Margaret and Patrick, and his three daughters, Michelle Bott Graham (children Justin and Jessica Graham and Benjamin McDowell), Heather Huntoon (Dave) (daughters Ellie and Perry), and Stacy Scott (Steven) (daughters Penny and Quincy), as well as countless nieces and nephews. He was met in Heaven by his parents, sister Nancy, brother Michael and his beloved grandson, Will Graham. He will be greatly missed. A special thanks to Jim's primary physician, Dr. Ayee, and the doctors and nurses at Kadlec Medical Center.





