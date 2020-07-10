James Judy

JAMES A. ( JIM ) JUDY Jim passed away July 6,2020 at the age of 80. Born December 1, 1939 in Monongah, West Virginia. His family moved to Richland, Washington in the early years of the Manhatton project. He later lived with his maternal grandparents and attended Connell schools, graduating in 1959. Jim married his high school sweetheart (Bonnie Clary) in 1962, they had been married 58 years at his passing. The majority of Jim's working years were spent at Boise Cascade paper mill. He made many friends during the 35 years he worked as a millwright. Jim retired in 1999 and had 20 plus years doing as he pleased. Jim liked to hunt and fish but mostly for the time spent with friends. He will be missed by his wife Bonnie, 2 daughters, Jill (Tom) Thoelke, Kennewick and Janna, Snoqualmie, brother John (Suzanne) Kennewick, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his father Guy Judy and mother Ada Petersen. There will be no service



