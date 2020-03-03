Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Leon Plaisted. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES LEON PLAISTED James Leon Plaisted, age 68, passed away peacefully in his Richland home surrounded by his wife and children on February 27, 2020, after a year-long battle with brain cancer. Jim was born to Melvin and Jeanne (Sutter) Plaisted in Eugene, Oregon, on February 23, 1952. At a young age, he moved with his family to Moses Lake, Washington, where his parents broke ground and started a prosperous farm. Jim spent his youth farming, fishing, hunting and enjoying outdoor activities. In 1970, he graduated from Moses Lake High School, where he played baseball. He went on to attend WSU. While there, he was baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A year later, he served an LDS mission in Ireland. After his mission, he met the love of his life, Luray Stoker of Othello, Washington, and the two were married on November 22, 1975, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Jim then finished his business degree at Brigham Young University. After college, Jim and Luray established their family in Pasco, where Jim worked construction as a framer. He later found employment at Hanford as a Project Controller. After a short period in Seattle, he and Luray settled their family in Richland. They had four children, Trevor, Chad, Ryan and Michelle. Jim enjoyed taking his family on many outings and adventures. Camping, fishing, hiking, rafting, scuba diving and off-roading were regular past times. Jim was frequently involved with the scouting program through his church. He took many youth on rafting trips, camping trips and other adventures, such as climbing Mt. Adams. He was generous with his time and talents and enjoyed sharing his passion for the outdoors with his friends and family. He had a genuine willingness to serve others and touched the lives of many. Jim is survived by his wife, Luray Plaisted, his three children Trevor (Tori) Plaisted, Ryan (Sylvia) Plaisted and Michelle (Mike) Clemens, 13 grandchildren, siblings Judy Carlson, John (Sherry) Plaisted, Jeff (Tracy) Plaisted, and Joe (Darla) Plaisted. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Jeanne Plaisted, and his infant son, Chad Plaisted. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 3701 Watkins Way, West Richland, Washington. A reception will be held directly following the services at the same location.

