Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James McVey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES E. MCVEY IV Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home James E. McVey IV, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 19, 1924 in Portland, OR to James Earl and Alma Darline McVey. After James graduated high school he continued his education at PLU. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Japanese invasion in the Aleutian Islands during WWII. After his honorable discharge he found a career in the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, following his retirement from the Shipyard he moved his family to Chico, CA. He then began long term employment in the auto industry. James was a Captain in the Civil Air Patrol, active in the Sons of Norway, Eagles and the . He was a pilot and enjoyed flying every chance he had. Ice cream, cookies, poker and camping with his family rounded out his leisure activities He will be remembered as an outgoing, generous, caring, one liner man who would never assume anything. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Maxine Elaine McVey; daughters, Dolores Darline McVey Norris, Cheri Elaine McVey Graham and Arley Elizabeth McVey Hansen. He is survived by a daughter Lora Jane McVey Harris, (spouse Robert Harris) and a son James Earl McVey, (spouse Debra McVey) 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. His wishes were not to have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Veterans in need association.

JAMES E. MCVEY IV Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home James E. McVey IV, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 19, 1924 in Portland, OR to James Earl and Alma Darline McVey. After James graduated high school he continued his education at PLU. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Japanese invasion in the Aleutian Islands during WWII. After his honorable discharge he found a career in the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, following his retirement from the Shipyard he moved his family to Chico, CA. He then began long term employment in the auto industry. James was a Captain in the Civil Air Patrol, active in the Sons of Norway, Eagles and the . He was a pilot and enjoyed flying every chance he had. Ice cream, cookies, poker and camping with his family rounded out his leisure activities He will be remembered as an outgoing, generous, caring, one liner man who would never assume anything. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Maxine Elaine McVey; daughters, Dolores Darline McVey Norris, Cheri Elaine McVey Graham and Arley Elizabeth McVey Hansen. He is survived by a daughter Lora Jane McVey Harris, (spouse Robert Harris) and a son James Earl McVey, (spouse Debra McVey) 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. His wishes were not to have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Veterans in need association. Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.