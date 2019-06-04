Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES NEILON AINSLIE. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES NEILON AINSLIE 11-5-1954 to 5-10-2019 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Jim Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend. He was them all and will be so greatly missed by many. Jim has gone on to heaven and joined grandparents, his father, Neil and his niece, Angela. Jim was born in Ithaca, New York to Neil and Grace Ainslie. He lived in Sioux City, Iowa for most of his childhood. Jim gradated from North High School in 1973 and then graduated from Morningside College in 1978. with a B.S. in Business Administration and Psychology. Jim went on to collectively work 10 years in retail management and 20 years in customer service. with another 10 years working as a bank call center representative. He managed Kinney Shoes for several years at his start and managed a few other retail stores in his specialty department. He spent years with Bank of America and TCI Cable company. Jim eventually went on to join the transportation department of the Pasco School District where he spent over 15 years before he retired in 2017. Jim married and had 2 daughters, Jill Ainslie and Erin Ainslie Soto. He had 2 grandchildren, Anhelica and Xavier Soto. He is survived by his mother, Grace Ainslie; sister, Edie Green (Phillip); his brothers Steve Ainslie (Candace) and Andy Ainslie (Arlene). Also, many nieces and nephews. His celebration of his life will be held at the Calvary Chapel at 10611 West Clearwater on June 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Please come join Jim's family in honoring his life. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

