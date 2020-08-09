James Person

JAMES H. PERSON Sept. 4, 1925 - Jul. 25, 2020 Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Death came peacefully after a long life and the illness of Alzheimer's on the feast day of St. James the Apostle. Jim was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Gladys and John Person, the oldest of their four children. He grew up on the family ranch near Peyton, Colorado where he attended the small country school in Peyton and participated in sports. He joined the United States Army in 1945 and was in basic training in Texas when peace was declared in Europe. He was assigned to duty north of New York City and free time was spent in the City where his paternal grandmother and uncle lived. Hitchhiking in uniform was the acceptable means of transportation and your uniform also was your free ticket to Ebbets Field and the Giants' baseball games, making him a lifelong fan of theirs. After his service in the Army, he attended a year of college in Colorado Springs before joining his parents in the operation of the family ranch. As a veteran he was eligible to submit his name to the Columbia Basin Project in Washington State. In the spring of 1953, his name was drawn for Block 12, giving him the opportunity to buy an irrigated farm unit near the town of Mesa, Washington. Irrigation was a new method of farming to be learned. Jim met his future wife, Louise on a blind date. They were married July 30, 1953, in Fremont, Ohio, Louise's hometown and then moved to their new farm. Jim was on the North Franklin School Board for 15 years, Franklin County A.S.C. He was a Committeeman for nine years, and a Big Bend Electric Co-op Trustee for 18 years. Jim and Louise were original members of the Catholic parish of St. Paul the Apostle in Eltopia, Washington. One of Jim's greatest joys was watching his children and grandchildren in sports and supporting the Connell Eagles athletic programs. It was a rare home game that he missed for over 30 years, especially with girls' basketball. Jim is survived by his wife Louise; children and their families; Susan Walter (Lee) and their children Kaylene (son Colton) and Robin (Jim), James (Jamie) Person (Kimberley) and their son Michael, Michael Person (Rose), John Person (Suzie), Gregory Person (Kyla) and their children Rachel and Ryan, and Julie Valentine and children, daughter Desiree (Jason) and their children Baron and Bliss, and son Harrison. He is also survived by his sister Claire and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister Berta and brother Ted. Private interment was held at City View Cemetery in Pasco, Washington, for family members. Suggested Memorials in Jim's name to: Chaplaincy Health Care (Hospice), 1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352; Eagles Nest at North Franklin School District, PO Box 829, Connell, WA 99326; or the charity of your choice
. May God grant eternal rest to his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed. Amen.