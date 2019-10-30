Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES PHILLIP WINEBARGER. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES PHILLIP WINEBARGER Einan's at Sunset James Phillip Winebarger passed away October 18, 2019 at his home in Hatton, WA. He was born the youngest child to Marion Crete (John) and Louise (Briggs) Winebarger on January 21, 1953 in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. He joined siblings sisters Linda (Purkeypyle), Brenda (Weaver) and brother Johnny. Jimmy took his place as the baby in the family with pleasure and never missed an opportunity to tease his brother or torment his sisters. Jim went to Markham Elementary and Connell High School before transferring to Pasco High School where he graduated class of 1972. It is in Pasco where he met and married Retta Mountain in 1972 and over the next forty years lived and raised their three children in the Mesa area. Jim loved all aspects of agriculture; from planting to harvesting to trucking and never resisted an opportunity to show a willing soul around the Columbia Basin. Jim always felt education was very important and served on the North Franklin School Board for over 10 years. In recent years Jim met Dana (LaChapelle) and they resided together in Hatton, WA. He is survived by his current wife Dana, oldest daughter Jarra (Cade) Scott and their sons Crete and Cyson. His son Branden and wife Monica, his youngest daughter Maren (Ben) Boucher and their daughters Chloe and Mya, stepdaughter Millicent (Tim) Duffey, sister Brenda, and brother-in-law Butch Purkeypyle. He is preceded in death by his mother Louise, father John, sister Linda, brother Johnny, brother-in-law Jim Weaver and stepson Casey Rios. A service will be held November 2, 2019 at 2:00pm at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, 915 By Pass Hwy, Richland, WA 99352. Donations can be made to North Franklin School District Eagles Nest, 40 Ironwood Lane, Eltopia, WA 99330 or Adams County Pet Rescue, 1961 W Bench Road, Othello, WA 99344 in Jim's name. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

