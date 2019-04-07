Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES RAYMOND EZELL. View Sign

JAMES RAYMOND EZELL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home James (Jim) Raymond Ezell passed away on March 5, 2019 in his home in Finley Washington, surrounded by his family. He was born February 5, 1941 in Vancouver, Washington to James & Martha Ezell. He graduated from Washington State University with his Bachelor of Science Chemistry in 1962. He went on to the University of Pennsylvania where he received his Master of Science Education in 1966. He spent most of his career in education in the Tri-Cities, Washington area. He taught chemistry and physics for the Pasco School District from 1962-1973. He went on to become vice-principal at Kamiakin High School followed by principal at Park Middle School in Kennewick, Washington. Jim was also a reserve police officer for the Kennewick Police Department from 1980-1985. Furthermore, he enjoyed flying his plane and used those skills to become an airplane flight instructor. He finished out his career in education as the Coordinator of Business & Operations for the Kennewick School District where he retired in 1993. After retirement, he had many hobbies to keep him busy. He loved to hunt and enjoy the mountains any chance he got. He worked very hard at taking care of his horses and his property. There was never a yard sale that he drove by that he did not stop at, and it is said that he had 3 of everything. He also continued working with his son-in-law, Donny, and they opened J&B Enterprises. He was the brains behind the septic system portion of the business. Later in his retirement, he took an interest in riding motorcycles and traveled to Sturgis 5 times on his Harley, 3 of those with Diane. He also became a member of the local charitable riding organization, 50 Calibers, where he served as Treasurer. Jim will be remembered for his kind-hearted nature, his calm demeanor in every situation and also for his brilliant mind. He has touched the minds and hearts of many people throughout his years and will be greatly missed. Jim is survived by his significant other, Diane Pinkham, his daughter Jeannie Lucht and her husband Dale, daughter Karen Insixiengmay, son Jared Ezell, step daughter Amy Martin and her husband Donald and 8 grandchildren. Furthermore, he is survived by numerous foster children and foreign exchange students that he mentored over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joe Ezell and his step-daughter, Lindsay Haven. Please join us in sending Jim off on his last ride. A service will be held at Mueller's Chapel of the Falls Funeral Home at 314 W. 1st Ave in Kennewick, WA on April 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm followed by a reception at the Pasco Eagles at 2829 W. Sylvester Street, Pasco, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in Jim's name to either Rascal Rodeo, PO Box 5791, Pasco, WA 99301 or to the 50 Calibers at 211905 E 361 PRSE Kennewick, WA 99337. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

