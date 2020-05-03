JAMES P. REED Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home James (Jim) P. Reed, 71, life-long resident of the Tri-Cities and US Marine Corps veteran, passed away April 29, 2020 after a long, yet well fought battle with dementia. Jim was born October 26, 1948 at Kadlec Hospital to Robert and Dorothy Reed. Jim graduated from Kennewick High School in 1967. Shortly after graduation he entered the Marine Corp and did several tours in Vietnam during the war. He was particularly proud of his sea duty on the USS Ranger as a field radio operator. Upon his discharge from the Marine Corp, he earned the following medals: Good Conduct, National Defense Service, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Vietnam Service, Meritorious Unit Commendation ribbon, Combat Action ribbon, USMC Rifle and Pistol badges, and numerous Republic of Vietnam ribbons and medals. Jim worked for GTE (Verizon/Frontier) for 35 years-his first and only job. He loved his twice a year trips to Las Vegas where he enjoyed playing blackjack. He was an outspoken political critic and was not afraid to make his opinions known. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. and Dorothy (Hibbard) Reed. He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Emilia Keener (Bryan), brothers, William (Xuan) and Edward Reed, stepdaughter Nicole (Scott) Cameron, and 2 grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held Friday, May 8 th at 9am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chaplaincy Healthcare Palliative Care. Dementia is such a long and difficult disease. We, his family, would like to thank all the caregivers, especially nursing assistants, who provided our husband and father with his daily care. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 3, 2020.