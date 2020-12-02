James T. Ledbetter
March 15, 1929 - November 25, 2020
Happy Valley, Oregon - JAMES TILBERT LEDBETTER
Former pastor of Southside United Protestant Church, Richland (1955-59).
Born Elmwood TN; moved to Chowchilla CA 1935. Linfield College BA 1951. Married to Faithe Colene Oestreicher 1952. Berkeley Baptist Divinity School BDiv 1954.
Jim pastored American Baptist churches in WA, HI & CA & where he built creative and functional facilities and/or progressive ministries. Faithe's church music complemented his pastoral leadership. Denominational leader Inland NW and SoCA; retired 1994 as Executive Minister ABC-OR.
Survived by wife Faithe, daughter Karen (Raymond), son Timothy (Gail) and son Gregory (Jan), 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, & 2 brothers Felix & Paul (Sue).
Died Happy Valley OR from COVID-related complications. Arrangements and tributes through Weddle Funeral Service, Stayton, OR (www.weddle-funeral.com
). Memorials to Homeless Ministry Fund of Rivergate Community Church, 4737 N. Lombard, Portland, OR 97203.