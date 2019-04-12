Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES W. CARSON. View Sign

JAMES W. CARSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On the evening of April 7, 2019, James W. Carson of Kennewick, WA died at the age of 80. Jim, as he was known to family and friends, died peacefully at home of natural causes. Jim was born June 6, 1938 to William and Irene Carson in Oakland, California. He graduated from Paradise High School in California in 1956. On October 6, 1956, Jim married Phyllis Taylor and two children, Christie and Jimmy resulted in the marriage. Jim worked for PG&E prior to joining the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion (Seabee's) in 1957. After leaving the service in 1961, Jim returned to work for PG&E. He then joined Bechtel in 1970. During his 35 years with the company, Jim worked several major projects including rapid transit, nuclear, and decontamination and decommission projects around the country. He retired while working at Hanford for Bechtel. Jim was an avid biker, gun collector and silversmith in his spare time. He also loved to go boating, plant flowers, ride his Harley, and target shoot. Jim is survived and remembered by his beloved wife, Connie of 21 years, first wife, Phyllis and their dear children Christie, Jimmy (Claudia), grandchildren Jared (Taylor), Joel (Caitlin), Jeremy (Ana) and Julia. Jim was also blessed with two great-grand-children (Chloe and Rory) and one on the way. A celebration of Jim's life will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Union and 10th Avenue. Interment will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Washington, at a date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Jim's name. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

