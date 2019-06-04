Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES WILLIAM STRASSBURGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES WILLIAM STRASSBURGER January 9, 1937- May 26, 2019 Einan's at Sunset Beloved husband, father and grandfather James William Strassburger passed away peacefully at his Richland home, surrounded by his loving wife of 40 years, Diann Davis Strassburger, and two of his five children on May 26, 2019. He was 82 years old. Jim was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to William Strassburger and Wanda (Kasey) Strassburger. In his early adulthood, he was active with the naval air forces for five years. He then went on to a distinguished, 29-year career as a Senior Master Sergeant with the U.S. Army Reserves before retiring at age 60. Known and loved for his kindness, warmth, generosity and keen sense of humor, Jim will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his ever-ready smile, and his unconditional love for friends and family. He was a gift to those who were fortunate enough to know him and will be sorely missed. Jim is survived by his soulmate and wife, Diann; daughters Colleen Lawson, Julie Pedersen and Lori Nan Strassburger; son Michael Strassburger; stepson Robert Burnett; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his beloved shi tzus, Sami and Suzi. He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Abraham. At Jim's request, there will be no funeral service or memorial; instead, Jim wanted his ashes combined with Diann's (upon her passing) and spread at a location of their choosing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Chaplaincy Health Care in Jim's honor. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

