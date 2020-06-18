James Wilson

JAMES CLAY WILSON James Clay Wilson passed from this life on June 5, 2020. He was born in Richland, WA on June 7, 1958 to James D. and Ruth T Wilson. He spent his early years reading comic books, being batman and thoroughly enjoying life. As a young man his interests turned to music, good friends, and studies. He was a prolific concert goer and most all those close to him attended at least one of the literally multiple dozens of concerts he attended, most notably Jethro Tull and Elton John. James became a history teacher and a tennis coach, at which both endeavors he was extremely popular and excelled. James was a world traveler visiting many countries throughout the world with a cadre of like travelers. Having retired after thirty years of teaching James most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, from hide and seek and treasure hunts to camping, hiking and inventing silly stories, much as he did with his own children as they grew up, he was always happiest in their company. James is survived by his children, daughter Patience Ann Harris her husband Christopher, their daughter Harmony-June. His son James G. Wilson and his children, James, Jaxon, Joey (Joanna Lynn), and Dallas. And his daughter Genevieve Day. His sister Nancy Crabtree, her husband Bart, their son and daughter-in- law David and Sharon, parents to Daisy, their daughter Alisa and a cast of 100's of friends and admirers and bonus daughters. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 20, 2020 at 57205 Frazier, Benton City. Memorials may be sent to Shriner's Hospital or to Washington's National Park Fund.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.