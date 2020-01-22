Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMIE THOMAS SCHIELKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMIE THOMAS SCHIELKE Jamie Thomas Schielke AKA "The Publisher" retired on January 14th, 2020. Jamie worked at the Tri-City Herald for the last 5 years. He earned his nickname from his fellow co-workers at the "Table of Knowledge". They were always amazed how he could work so efficiently with a cup of coffee in one hand and a cigarette in the other. Jamie was born on January 23, 1960 in Buffalo, NY. He loved watching and rooting for his beloved Buffalo Bills, Sabres, UB Bulls and somehow the San Francisco Giants (Boo Dodgers). He also was an armchair weatherman who would get mad at his brother Wayne for not understanding cloud formations and radar patterns. He had a unique view of things. He enjoyed watching old Black and White movies in this HD world. M*A*S*H, Gunsmoke and Perry Mason were constants on the TV. Jaime had an easy friendly manner that was impossible not to like, coupled with his great smile and kindness in his heart. He will be truly missed. Luv ya Bro....Late Special thanks to Trios ICU for taking such good care of him.

