Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE "ADELL" HALE. View Sign

JANE ADELL HALE Burns Mortuary Jane "Adell" Hale was born on July 25, 1931, in Vale, Oregon to parents Harry Cleveland Graham and Eva Viola Graham. She died on February 24, 2019 in Richland, Washington at the age of 87 years. Adell was raised and attended school in Echo, Oregon, where she was a lifelong resident before relocating to Richland, Washington in 2014. Adell was united in marriage to Robert Loren Hale on January 21, 1949 in Pendleton, Oregon. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, and a friend to many. Adell and Bob began their own farming operation on Buttercreek Highway, Echo, in 1975. Adell was a member of the United Methodist Church. For years Adell was an avid golfer, skier and bridge player and loved to read. In later years she enjoyed pinochle, going with her retirement group to Wildhorse Casino, and social events at Riverton Retirement. She also had loved R-ving with Bob and spending time at their beach condo on the Oregon Coast. Her greatest joy was raising her five children and supporting each of them in their school activities and in life. She was an active participant in all their school events. She is survived by her children; Daughters: Chris (Don) Wilson, College Place, Washington, Jackie (Steve) Nelson, Bellingham, Washington, Sons: Doug (Sheryle) Hale, Richland, Washington, Bob (Kelly) Hale, Hermiston, Oregon and Rick (Jody) Hale, Echo, Oregon; Sister: Vicky (Bob) Correa, Pendleton, Oregon, Brother: Bud (Dorothy) Graham, Sun City, Arizona, 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; sister-in-laws Maria Avery and Hazel Hale and Adell's several nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved and adored by all. Adell was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hale and both her parents. Those who wish may make a contribution in Adell's memory to the . A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. A private family burial will be held at the Echo Cemetery, Echo, Oregon. Please share memories of Adell with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston .com Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.

JANE ADELL HALE Burns Mortuary Jane "Adell" Hale was born on July 25, 1931, in Vale, Oregon to parents Harry Cleveland Graham and Eva Viola Graham. She died on February 24, 2019 in Richland, Washington at the age of 87 years. Adell was raised and attended school in Echo, Oregon, where she was a lifelong resident before relocating to Richland, Washington in 2014. Adell was united in marriage to Robert Loren Hale on January 21, 1949 in Pendleton, Oregon. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, and a friend to many. Adell and Bob began their own farming operation on Buttercreek Highway, Echo, in 1975. Adell was a member of the United Methodist Church. For years Adell was an avid golfer, skier and bridge player and loved to read. In later years she enjoyed pinochle, going with her retirement group to Wildhorse Casino, and social events at Riverton Retirement. She also had loved R-ving with Bob and spending time at their beach condo on the Oregon Coast. Her greatest joy was raising her five children and supporting each of them in their school activities and in life. She was an active participant in all their school events. She is survived by her children; Daughters: Chris (Don) Wilson, College Place, Washington, Jackie (Steve) Nelson, Bellingham, Washington, Sons: Doug (Sheryle) Hale, Richland, Washington, Bob (Kelly) Hale, Hermiston, Oregon and Rick (Jody) Hale, Echo, Oregon; Sister: Vicky (Bob) Correa, Pendleton, Oregon, Brother: Bud (Dorothy) Graham, Sun City, Arizona, 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; sister-in-laws Maria Avery and Hazel Hale and Adell's several nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved and adored by all. Adell was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hale and both her parents. Those who wish may make a contribution in Adell's memory to the . A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. A private family burial will be held at the Echo Cemetery, Echo, Oregon. Please share memories of Adell with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston .com Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements. Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations