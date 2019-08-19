Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE PATRICIA SCHERBARTH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JANE PATRICIA SCHERBARTH Hillcrest Memorial Center Jane Patricia Scherbarth, 83 of Kennewick, passed away on Wednesday August 14th, 2019, at Serenity Lodge Care Center in Kennewick. Jane was born in Sparta Wisconsin September 11, 1935 to Wendell and Lucy (Berry) Collins. The family later moved to Kennewick, Wa where Jane was raised and educated. In her high school years she met Wesley Combs, marrying him in 1953. Jane and Wesley traveled to wherever his work took them. However, they always returned home to Kennewick. In 1970 Jane lost Wesley to illness, leaving her to raise her sons as a single parent. Jane returned to school achieving her high school diploma in 1973. She went to work with United Cerebral Palsy Organization, the General Bell Telephone Company and later Culligan Water. She retired from Culligan Water in 1994. Jane met Kenneth Scherbarth in 1973 marrying him that year. Jane and Ken were both avid fishermen and hunters. They loved to travel and camp which took them on many adventures. Jane had many interests scary movies, all the westerns especially Walker Texas Ranger; sewing; horseback riding; good water balloon fights; domino and pinochle games; but most of all having her family around her for a bowl of homemade ice cream. In her quiet time she would have a romance novel in one hand and a Pepsi in the other. Jane was an active member of the Hillsprings Church in Richland Wa. Jane is preceded in death by her parents; brother Wendell Collins, Jr.; husband Kenneth Scherbarth; and son Bruce Combs. She is survived by her sister Rose Mary Hickman (Larry) of Kennewick WA, sons Mark Combs (Gailyn) of ID and Wayne Combs (Jan) of TX. She is also survived by Georgina Jacobs of WA; Douglas Scherbarth (Sandra) of AZ; Dana Wells (John) of AZ; Michael Scherbath (Grace) of CA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A viewing has been scheduled at Hillcrest Memorial Center on Thursday, August 22, 2-19 from 6-8PM. Graveside services will be held Friday August 23rd, 2019 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Richland. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations be made to . For online condolences visit www.Hillcrest

