Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Stewart. View Sign

JANE M. STEWART Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Janet M. Stewart, 87, longtime resident of Kennewick, died Sunday, February 9, 2019 in Kent, Washington. Janet was born on October 10, 1931 in Seattle, the eldest of three children of Harold and Alura (Dumas) Myers, and was the granddaughter of several Washington State pioneers. She attended Seattle public schools, graduating from West Seattle High School in 1949, where she served as Student Council President. She then attended Stanford University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work, training with the Aid to the Blind Field Service in California's Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties. Janet went on to serve as a caseworker in military hospitals in California and Washington for the American Red Cross during and after the Korean War, and with the Army Relief Society during the Vietnam War, where she worked with families who had recently experienced loss. She later served as a caseworker with the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, working with children in foster care. Throughout her life, Janet interacted with people of all ages, starting as a nursery school and kindergarten teacher, and involved herself in the Scouting and Campfire activities of her five sons and her daughter. The Stewarts moved to the Tri-Cities in 1979, when her late husband, Jim, became owner of Premier Awning in Kennewick. Janet began working at the Tri-Cities Volunteer Center, in 1989 becoming director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which at that time recruited and referred 900 senior volunteers to over 200 nonprofit agencies in Benton and Franklin County. She also served as a coordinator for Contact Tri-Cities Check Line, a rural senior-citizen support network. In retirement, Janet volunteered extensively: at the Benton-Franklin County Juvenile Justice Center's Kiwanis Library Program, as a disaster-service caseworker with the American Red Cross, with Kiwanis International, and with many other organizations. She was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for nearly forty years. She is survived by her children Randall Medbury of Lakewood, CO; Douglas Medbury of Renton, WA, James (Jay) Stewart, Jr. of Lakebay, WA; Scot Medbury of Brooklyn, NY; Bruce Medbury of Mesa, AZ; Elizabeth Stewart Drake of Rapid City, SD; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family asks that gifts in her memory be directed to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1609 W 10th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

JANE M. STEWART Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Janet M. Stewart, 87, longtime resident of Kennewick, died Sunday, February 9, 2019 in Kent, Washington. Janet was born on October 10, 1931 in Seattle, the eldest of three children of Harold and Alura (Dumas) Myers, and was the granddaughter of several Washington State pioneers. She attended Seattle public schools, graduating from West Seattle High School in 1949, where she served as Student Council President. She then attended Stanford University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work, training with the Aid to the Blind Field Service in California's Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties. Janet went on to serve as a caseworker in military hospitals in California and Washington for the American Red Cross during and after the Korean War, and with the Army Relief Society during the Vietnam War, where she worked with families who had recently experienced loss. She later served as a caseworker with the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, working with children in foster care. Throughout her life, Janet interacted with people of all ages, starting as a nursery school and kindergarten teacher, and involved herself in the Scouting and Campfire activities of her five sons and her daughter. The Stewarts moved to the Tri-Cities in 1979, when her late husband, Jim, became owner of Premier Awning in Kennewick. Janet began working at the Tri-Cities Volunteer Center, in 1989 becoming director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which at that time recruited and referred 900 senior volunteers to over 200 nonprofit agencies in Benton and Franklin County. She also served as a coordinator for Contact Tri-Cities Check Line, a rural senior-citizen support network. In retirement, Janet volunteered extensively: at the Benton-Franklin County Juvenile Justice Center's Kiwanis Library Program, as a disaster-service caseworker with the American Red Cross, with Kiwanis International, and with many other organizations. She was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for nearly forty years. She is survived by her children Randall Medbury of Lakewood, CO; Douglas Medbury of Renton, WA, James (Jay) Stewart, Jr. of Lakebay, WA; Scot Medbury of Brooklyn, NY; Bruce Medbury of Mesa, AZ; Elizabeth Stewart Drake of Rapid City, SD; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family asks that gifts in her memory be directed to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1609 W 10th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

(509) 783-9532 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close