Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANELL LORRAINE WILZ. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

JANELL LORRAINE WILZ Einan's at Sunset Janell Lorraine Wilz, age 63, was born in Alliance, Nebraska on April 15, 1956 to Marvell and Darlene Thompson. She passed away at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, WA on May 3rd, 2019. Janell moved with her family to the Tri-City area in 1969. She worked at a variety of different jobs over the course of her life. At the time of her passing, she and her husband owned "Solarium Tanning" salons in Kennewick and Richland, WA. Janell is survived by her husband of 21 years, Dave Wilz; her sons David, Allan and Alton Morehead; her mother, Darlene Thompson; her sister, Belinda Lansink; her brothers Darryl (Kathy) Lucas, Ed (Kathy) Thompson, Rick (Priscilla) Thompson and Randy (Jennifer) Thompson; stepchildren David (Connie) Wilz, Jr. and Eric (Wendy) Wilz; grandchildren Tyler, Garrett, Ryan, Kenzie, Seth and Ellie Wilz, Korina and Dakota Morehead; Lonnie and Kevin Large. Additionally, Janell is survived by countless nieces and nephews Janell is preceded in death by her father, Marvel Thompson; grandfathers Carl Rensvold and Floyd Thompson; grandmothers Beulah Rensvold and Iola Thompson; aunts Lela Ball, Ellen Chevalier, Carol Carter and Edna Sherman; uncles Dean Carter, Wilmer Rensvold, Alton Chevalier, Reeves Ball, Oscar Thompson, Earl Thompson, Orville Thompson and Clarence Thompson and Paul Thompson. Janell was dearly loved by her entire family. She and husband Dave shared a relationship to be envied, he loved her dearly. They met in 1989 and were married on October 26th, 1996. They enjoyed not only working together but also traveling and spending time with family and friends alike. Together she and Dave went to countless street dances and motocross races. They adopted and spoiled countless four-legged family members including Roxy, Drake, Boss and Pretty Boy. Janell most cherished the time she spent with her many grandchildren. She was the first to begin planning every birthday party and family gathering. She could always be counted on to support her family in times of happiness and hardship. And, despite her lifelong struggles with her own health issues, she never complained and rarely spoke of her own struggles. Janell put everyone else above herself, always. A Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 9th, 2019, starting at noon with her funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA. 99352. Interment will follow her service at Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to POPP (Pet Overpopulation Prevention) Tri-Cities; 5811 W. Van Giesen Street, West Richland, WA. 99353 Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

JANELL LORRAINE WILZ Einan's at Sunset Janell Lorraine Wilz, age 63, was born in Alliance, Nebraska on April 15, 1956 to Marvell and Darlene Thompson. She passed away at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, WA on May 3rd, 2019. Janell moved with her family to the Tri-City area in 1969. She worked at a variety of different jobs over the course of her life. At the time of her passing, she and her husband owned "Solarium Tanning" salons in Kennewick and Richland, WA. Janell is survived by her husband of 21 years, Dave Wilz; her sons David, Allan and Alton Morehead; her mother, Darlene Thompson; her sister, Belinda Lansink; her brothers Darryl (Kathy) Lucas, Ed (Kathy) Thompson, Rick (Priscilla) Thompson and Randy (Jennifer) Thompson; stepchildren David (Connie) Wilz, Jr. and Eric (Wendy) Wilz; grandchildren Tyler, Garrett, Ryan, Kenzie, Seth and Ellie Wilz, Korina and Dakota Morehead; Lonnie and Kevin Large. Additionally, Janell is survived by countless nieces and nephews Janell is preceded in death by her father, Marvel Thompson; grandfathers Carl Rensvold and Floyd Thompson; grandmothers Beulah Rensvold and Iola Thompson; aunts Lela Ball, Ellen Chevalier, Carol Carter and Edna Sherman; uncles Dean Carter, Wilmer Rensvold, Alton Chevalier, Reeves Ball, Oscar Thompson, Earl Thompson, Orville Thompson and Clarence Thompson and Paul Thompson. Janell was dearly loved by her entire family. She and husband Dave shared a relationship to be envied, he loved her dearly. They met in 1989 and were married on October 26th, 1996. They enjoyed not only working together but also traveling and spending time with family and friends alike. Together she and Dave went to countless street dances and motocross races. They adopted and spoiled countless four-legged family members including Roxy, Drake, Boss and Pretty Boy. Janell most cherished the time she spent with her many grandchildren. She was the first to begin planning every birthday party and family gathering. She could always be counted on to support her family in times of happiness and hardship. And, despite her lifelong struggles with her own health issues, she never complained and rarely spoke of her own struggles. Janell put everyone else above herself, always. A Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 9th, 2019, starting at noon with her funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA. 99352. Interment will follow her service at Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to POPP (Pet Overpopulation Prevention) Tri-Cities; 5811 W. Van Giesen Street, West Richland, WA. 99353 Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close