JANET ANN GADDES MUSE

Obituary
JANET ANN GADDES MUSE Janet Ann Gaddes Muse passed on January 21 2020 in Richland Wa. Janet was born in Malden Massachusetts on January 16 1948. She was a tri city resident off and on for 46 years. She worked for Conagar Foods / Lamb Wesson. Janet is survived by her Mother Janet Hodson, Brother George Gaddes and family and her son Ronnie Mark Muse his wife Lasunda Lynn and their 4 children Whitt, Travis, Jake, Gracie and Janet's 13 great grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday February, 1 st 2020 in the Chapel at Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, Richland WA. 99354 In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to Hospice.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
