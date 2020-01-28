JANET ANN GADDES MUSE Janet Ann Gaddes Muse passed on January 21 2020 in Richland Wa. Janet was born in Malden Massachusetts on January 16 1948. She was a tri city resident off and on for 46 years. She worked for Conagar Foods / Lamb Wesson. Janet is survived by her Mother Janet Hodson, Brother George Gaddes and family and her son Ronnie Mark Muse his wife Lasunda Lynn and their 4 children Whitt, Travis, Jake, Gracie and Janet's 13 great grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday February, 1 st 2020 in the Chapel at Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, Richland WA. 99354 In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to Hospice.

