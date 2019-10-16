Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET AYERS JACOBSON ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JANET AYERS JACOBSON ANDERSON Janet Ayers Jacobson Anderson died on September 30th 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on May 2nd 1940 in Payette, ID, the second child of George and Etheta Ayers. At the age of 12, in 1952, her family moved to Washington and in 1958 she graduated from Kenne-wick High School. she then went on to pursue a nursing career at Whitworth College and Deacons Hosptial in Spokane, WA. During that time, she met Bent O. Jacobson and they married in April of 1960 in Kennewick. After marrying they moved to Mount Lake Terrace where their son Bent Jr. was born January 30th 1961, soon followed by their daughter Barbara on January 24th 1964. In 1969 she started working as a dental assistant for Dr. William Thompson and retired at the age of 70. Janet was a long time Grange member serving on multiple committees as well as being a state delegate. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, phototgraphy, cooking and she loved serving dinners at Grange events. She is survived by her son Bent Jacobson Jr., her sisters Clara Scott (Encil), Merry Gardner (Phil), Barbara Jansta (Steve), her brothers George Ayers, Robert "Scott" Ayers (Mari), James Ayers (Mary). Her Grandsons B.J. Bernard (Alli), Jacob Bernard (Megan), Ryan Bernard, Kenny Bernard, and great grandchildren J.J. Bernard Jr. and Alvie Bernard. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Etheta Ayers, her baby sister Sally Ann Ayers, her daughter Barbara Jacobson Bernard and her first husband Bent Jacobson.

JANET AYERS JACOBSON ANDERSON Janet Ayers Jacobson Anderson died on September 30th 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on May 2nd 1940 in Payette, ID, the second child of George and Etheta Ayers. At the age of 12, in 1952, her family moved to Washington and in 1958 she graduated from Kenne-wick High School. she then went on to pursue a nursing career at Whitworth College and Deacons Hosptial in Spokane, WA. During that time, she met Bent O. Jacobson and they married in April of 1960 in Kennewick. After marrying they moved to Mount Lake Terrace where their son Bent Jr. was born January 30th 1961, soon followed by their daughter Barbara on January 24th 1964. In 1969 she started working as a dental assistant for Dr. William Thompson and retired at the age of 70. Janet was a long time Grange member serving on multiple committees as well as being a state delegate. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, phototgraphy, cooking and she loved serving dinners at Grange events. She is survived by her son Bent Jacobson Jr., her sisters Clara Scott (Encil), Merry Gardner (Phil), Barbara Jansta (Steve), her brothers George Ayers, Robert "Scott" Ayers (Mari), James Ayers (Mary). Her Grandsons B.J. Bernard (Alli), Jacob Bernard (Megan), Ryan Bernard, Kenny Bernard, and great grandchildren J.J. Bernard Jr. and Alvie Bernard. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Etheta Ayers, her baby sister Sally Ann Ayers, her daughter Barbara Jacobson Bernard and her first husband Bent Jacobson. Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close