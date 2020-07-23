JANET MARY BRIGGS (1961 2020) Our family has lost a most cherished member with the unexpected death of Janet Mary Briggs, 59 in Boise on July 17, 2020. Janet was born in Kennewick, Washington, on May 19, 1961. She flew through Westgate Elementary, Highlands Middle School, and Kamiakin High School. She received a degree in marketing from Washington State University and had a distinguished career in major advertising markets on the West Coast, retiring as an Account Executive with Fox TV in 2017. Upon retirement she left LA moving to Boise, Idaho to live with her best friend (her mother) and closer to other family members. But Janet was so much more than schooling and working. Like all red heads, she knew what she wanted and how to get it and at the same time was vivacious, loving, and caring. She was generous and had a warm and loving heart. While she never married, she was the "Auntie" you dream of. Whether it was sunny vacations, holiday traditions, shopping trips, or endless phone conversations there was no one better to do it with than Janet. She was loved by everyone. Janet enjoyed traveling with friends and family as well as spending late nights with her Bingo friends. She brought luck wherever she went most often ending the night with more than she had started and making another friend or two. Janet loved beautiful things especially when it came to buying them for others. She explained the expense of her gifts with, "I'm not going to give what I wouldn'twant for myself." While in St. Luke's Medical Center, her last wish to her dad who asked her what he could bring was, "Bring a million dollars and share it with my wonderful nurses and doctors." Janet slipped away peacefully but far too soon. Her ashes will be placed alongside those of her loving brother John. Janet is survived by her mother Mollie Moran of Boise; dad and stepmother Jack and Wanda Briggs of Kennewick; brother Steve (Nancy) Briggs of Richland; nieces Michelle (Brian & Mackenzie) O'Neil; Kristen (Seth and Briggs) DuChemin ; niece Sarahbeth Briggs, nephew Andrew Briggs, and sister-in-law Kesha (Herb) Roerick. Other survivors include stepsisters Cyndi Kirby, Cathryn Tames, Carol Fujioka, and stepbrother Craig Turner; uncle/aunt Keith and Joan Briggs, cousins Gary, David and Kent Briggs and special friend/cousin Carol Briggs. Janet was preceded in death by her brother John Briggs and stepfather Everett Moran. Because of the corona virus pandemic there will be no funeral service at this time. The family will gather to honor Janet as a truly giving and loving person at a later date.



