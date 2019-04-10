Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET CAROL DAVIS. View Sign

JANET CAROL DAVIS 1939-2019 Janet Carol Davis, born January 7th, 1939, passed away surrounded by family on March 19th, 2019 after a years long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Los Angeles California to Louis and Elizabeth Geer, Janet graduated from Glendale High School in 1957. She worked for a short time at the University of Southern California Bookstore and married James Davis in 1958. Janet moved to Moxee, Washington in 1972 to raise her four sons, Michael, Steven, Kenneth, and James. Janet had the reputation among the children in Moxee for making the world's best chocolate chip cookies; which made her sons the envy of schoolmates! As a single parent, she taught her sons the importance of respect, kindness, and working to be their best and this motivated her boys to obtain college degrees and lead successful lives. She worked as a supervisor at Sunset Sportswear in Moxee until its closure in 1979. In 1980, Janet found a career working as a Nuclear Processing Operator at the PUREX plant at Hanford. Janet retired in 2001 after twenty-one years of distinguished service at Hanford. In retirement, Janet enjoyed doing needlepoint, gardening at her home in Richland, Washington and giving a loving home to many German Shepherds over the decades. Janet's love of animals motivated her to help establish the Tri-City Dog Park in South Richland and was vice president on the board for many years. Many remember her as the little lady with the German Shepherds from her days spent at the park. Janet dedicated her retirement years to the pursuit of protecting animals and volunteered with Pet Over Population Prevention (POPP) helping with clinicians who gave of their time to spay and neuter animals. Her health in recent years prevented her from volunteering but her love for animals never ceased. Janet was proceeded in death by Grandson Evan Davis, her Parents Louis F. Geer and Elizabeth O. Geer. Janet is survived by her brothers, Gary Geer of La Cresenta California and his children Ron Geer and Karen Geer, and Dale Geer of Moxee, Washington and his wife Elsa Geer and children Ilona Geer-Bishop and David Geer; her four sons Michael Davis and wife Sonia Flores-Davis of Spokane Washington, Steven Davis and wife Wanda Blanksma of Rochester Washington, Kenneth Davis and wife Rita Adams-Davis of Chattaroy Washington and James Davis of Richland Washington; Grandchildren Alicia Bossard, Brian Davis, Matthew Davis; Christopher Davis, Jason Davis, Josh Wahl and Aimee Powell; Alexander Haig, Tyson Davis, Skylar Davis. Janet had 21 loving great grandchildren. Janet's passing has left a hole in the hearts of her family who will always remember the spirited woman who raised four boys on her own. Her many friends remember Janet as a caring and loving person with a passion for animals. A memorial is being planned for later this summer and details can be learned by calling James Davis at 509-554-8488. Janet has requested that any memorial gifts be given to POPP of West Richland at 5811 W. Van Giessen, West Richland Washington 99353, 509-943-4733 in her honor.

