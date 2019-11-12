Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET TIPPETT (LEFFEL) UHLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JANET (LEFFEL) TIPPETT UHLER Janet (Leffel) Tippett Uhler was born on August 1, 1931 to her parents, Homer Leffel and Lois Comstock Leffel. Janet was 9 when her mom passed away. When Homer married Leona Newlin McNamee, Janet, her sister, Lorna and her brother, John, welcomed their new mom and two additional siblings, Mary and Jim, into their family. Janet was raised in LaGrande, OR. in a two story colonial home with white pillars, which had been Homer's dream home. Chores were shared by all, and Janet's was to bake cookies, to keep snacks available for all. She loved Leona gathering her and her friends weekly into the kitchen to listen to the radio show that played that week's hit tunes. With Leona setting the stage, Janet came to value fun, family, friends, music, good food, and games. Homer decided Janet would major in teaching at University of Oregon so that she could support herself. He even required her to finish college before she married. Little did he know she never wanted to and never would teach, in spite of having a long line of women relatives that were teachers. She did, however, form lifelong friends with her Tri Delt sisters and became a passionate supporter of the Oregon Ducks...her license plate to this day reads....2Ducks. A summer job at Wallowa Lake Lodge peaked her interest in a certain cowboy, and a life on a cattle ranch. Janet and Bob Tippett wed in 1953 and embarked on newlywed ranching bliss at Dug Bar Ranch. This remote ranch was more than a long three hour drive on a winding dirt road to the nearest town of Joseph, OR. Very soon after their marriage, Bob's two young children, Pat and Bob Jr, joined them on their cattle ranch in Hell's Canyon, and life became busier than ever. Mail, groceries, and sometimes animals were delivered by boat once a week. Janet would teach the kids songs, including the Duck Fight Song, as they made their way down to the river on mail day. Each day was an adventure on the ranch, including the day, she found the kids sitting on the couch with their orphaned lamb, Glutton, reading a book to him. She had her own horse, Cleo, which was Bob Sr's wedding gift to her. For the longest time, though, the kids thought her horse was named Dammit, because she always addressed the horse by that name while trying to get it to do what she wanted. Janet and Bob soon welcomed two more children, Jenni and Mike, bringing their family to six. When they left the family cattle ranch and moved the family into Joseph, OR, she was involved with school and community events, and even became a Cub Scout leader for Bob Jr's troop. She helped Bob Sr study for his real estate exam, which he passed, but wonders to this day why she didn't take the exam herself since she knew all the material. This step helped them on their journey of a new life in business. In the meantime, she had to stretch the finances to make ends meet, (remember spam in a can? and powdered milk?) and yet still was able to be generous in so many ways. She and Bob Sr moved to Boise to pursue a new business opportunity where she belonged to three different PTA's, and acted in different plays with the Boise Little Theater. She devoted time to making new lifelong friends, keeping up with kids' activities and was an avid and boisterous sports supporter. In fact, Bob Jr said his teammates could hear his mom cheering all the way down on the football field. In 1968, Janet and Bob Sr made a move to Kennewick WA to expand their company, Tippett Land & Mortgage. Once again, she delved into making new friends, supporting the Children's Orthopedic Guild, PEO, and various kids' activities. Janet loved the adventures of business and travels and found Mexico to be a love she and Bob Sr shared. She has been visiting the same community, Rincon de Guayabitos, for over 40 years and the people there know her as Juanita and share their community and family news with her each year. After Bob Sr died, Janet worked for awhile in the business they had begun together, and spent time making memories traveling with the friends she dearly loved. And then, she met Jim Uhler and began a brand new adventure with him and and his daughters, Lynn (Jim), Debbie (Doug), Terry (Ted), and Casey, (Scott) and their families. Jan and Jim married before they made the move to live for a time in Grand Junction, CO. Jim enjoyed visiting Rincon with her, and they later added Casa Grande, AZ to their winter getaways. The two of them have loved and embraced each others' kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Together they had 22 grandkids and 33 great grandkids and she happily welcomed her newest nickname, GG, short for Great Grandma or Greatest Grandma. She knew and celebrated each one of those 55 grands' lives and not just on their birthdays, either. Jan and Jim always had a full social calendar. They had so much fun together dancing, playing cards, traveling, watching baseball and football, going to the Court Club, hot tubbing, and attending family gatherings. She loved Jim and their life together. Having the leukemia interrupt her life with Jim, her family and friends, on November 4th, was the hardest thing for her about leaving this world. We will not be having a memorial service, as per Jan's wishes. Please know we will miss seeing each of you and hearing your stories in person. Under Janet's name on caringbridge.org , we hope you will share your stories about her. All of us are missing her remarkable, creative, courageous, thoughtful, loyal, honest, devoted, caring impact in our lives. She told us she was looking forward to having dinner in heaven with her dear friends that had passed before her. Knowing Jan, her social calendar in heaven is already filling up. Chaplaincy Hospice Care is her choice for any donations you'd like to make. Here's hoping we can each love, celebrate, and include others like Janet did and find ways to pay it forward in her honor. We appreciate your loving gestures over these quick three weeks and send our love and thanks to each of you. Pat, Bob (MeriLee), Jenni (Bruce), Mike, Grands & Great Grandkids Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 12, 2019

