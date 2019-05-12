Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET WISER PETERSEN. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

JANET WISER PETERSEN Hillcrest Memorial Center Our beautiful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother Janet Wiser Petersen, age 85, of Richland Washington passed away peacefully at Chaplaincy Hospice House on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Kenne-wick Washington. Janet was born in their family home on November 10, 1933 in the Lewiston, Utah, the daughter of Wayne and Eva Wiser. In Lewiston she attended elementary school, Jr High and High School in Richmond, Utah. Janet had a beautiful voice and sang frequently on KVNU Radio in Logan Utah. She was Vice President of the Chorus Club and in the band where she played drums. Janet and Milton met in March of 1952, and then married September 22, 1952 in Logan Temple in Logan, Utah. Janet and Milton have been married for sixty six years and in the time together they were blessed with 4 children namely: Julie (John) Hunsaker, Jay (Julie) Petersen, Sandra (Terry) Findling and Scott Petersen (Georgina). They have 16 Grandchildren, Janna Hunsaker, Jeremy (Stefanie) Hunsaker, Michelle (Brian) Prescott, Aleisha (Nathan) Sargent, Amy (Tyler) Hill, Nicole Petersen (Estevan) Ruiz, Traci (Shane) Schmidt, Jason Petersen, Jared (Danna) Petersen, Sadie Pierce, Zachary (Leticia) Findling, William Findling, Matthew Findling, Thomas Findling, Joseph Findling, Elijah Petersen and Ethan Petersen. The twenty three Great Grandchildren that have given then such joy, are: Kobe, Amelia, Gavin, Keslee, Genevieve, Hayden, Chloe, Riley, Tate, Calli, Tyson, Bentley, Ashlyn, Giovanni, Giselle, Liriel, Brysen, Adilee, Elisia, Kelsey, Lydia, Hazel, and Layla. Janet was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings of the Church in the 10 different states and South Korea that they have lived in. Janet with her husband served an 18 month mission in Moscow, Russia from June 2001 to November 2002. When returning from their mission they moved to Kennewick in 2002 and then to Richland in 2004 where they were currently residing at the time of her death. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, crochet, oil painting, acrylic painting, and quilting. She shared her talents in those things with us and all she met. She made wonderful fudge, cinnamon rolls and crescent rolls. Her greatest joy was her family and friends, and even those that didn't speak English were drawn to the sweet love that she had for everyone. She was preceded in death by a son, Scott Petersen; her parents, Wayne and Eva Wiser; sisters Barbara (Rex) Plowman, Gayle (Jack) Leavitt, Marilyn (Wesley) Poole, and brother Dahl (Karen) Wiser. Visitations and viewings will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00-6:00pm at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA and on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:00-10:45am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 895 Gage Blvd., Richland, WA with Funeral Service at 11:00am Graveside services will be on May 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hyde Park Cemetery in Hyde Park, Utah. For online condolences, please visit

