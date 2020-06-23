JANICE ANITA WHITE Janice Anita White was born June 17, 1946 to Betty Lou (Morgan) Copner in Ellensburg, Washington. She lived in South Cle Elum, Washington with her father and step-mother until age 8 when the family moved to Wapato, Washington. At age 16 Janice moved to Omak, Washington to live with her mother and loving step-father Gerald W Hosheit. Jan is survived by her husband Bill and three children - Preston Anderson (Lora) of Burbank, WA, Nicole Dorais (Ken) of Moxee, WA, and Tera ansen of West Richland, two stepchildren - Jody White (Sherry) of Kennewick and Tom White of SanDiego, California - several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jan was preceded in death by her mother Betty Lou Hosheit and step-father Gerald W. Hosheit, sister Judith Kluth (Marlo). For the most part, Jan raised her three children alone. She worked at Sherman's Meats in Kennewick then worked at Walston New York Stock Exchange in Pasco as a Teletype Operator. After 3 years with Walston she took a position at Piro's Apparel in Pasco as the Office Manager where she worked for several years. Raising three children without medical benefits proved to be very difficult so she often worked part time jobs in the evening and weekends to make ends meet. In 1977 Jan went to work at Hanford in the analytical labs as a Chemical Technologist eventually taking an exempt position in the research lab at the Plutonium Finishing Plant. For several years Janice was able to work alongside her son Preston. Jan retired from Hanford in 2005 as a Project Controls Engineer but soon returned as a contractor and worked until 2011. Jan married Bill White in 1988. They built their dream home in 1994. Jan and Bill loved to cruise; their first trip was to the Caribbean, then cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Alaska. In 2011 Jan and Bill decided to cross the big pond and took two cruises in Europe with three days in Paris between cruises. It was their trip of a life time, spending five weeks cruising the Mediterranean. In 2013, they also cruised from Vancouver BC to Hawaii. After retirement Jan enjoyed just being at home, finally able to really enjoy her home for the first time, playing in the dirt and feeding the squirrels, birds and tending to her cats and Koi. Jan loved to cook and bake but never did learn to cook for only two, much to Bill's dismay. Jan felt very blessed to have lived such a full rewarding life.



