JANICE ANN ARLINE ERSTAD Janice Ann Arline Erstad was born on November 7, 1938 in Crookston, Minnesota to Clarence and Nora (Arel) Dufault and passed away on December 20, 2019 in Richland, Washington surrounded by her children. Janice was born in Crook-ston Minnesota and spent her child and adolescent years in Gentily Minnesota with her brother Duane and her sister Donna (Sporleder). After graduating from high school, Janice married Orville Erstad at St. Peter's church in Gentily on November 19, 1957. Janice and Orville made their home in Crookston and had seven children; Ann Lynn (Kincaid), Craig, Pam (Leavitt), Joni (Moon), Mike, Mary (Wright), and Janelle (Hunter). In March of 1971, the family moved to Moses Lake Washington and in August 1971 moved to Connell, Washington where Janice lived until 2017. In 2017, Janice moved in with her grandson in Benton City; in 2018 she moved into an assisted living facility in Richland. Early on, Janice focused her energies on raising her children. She worked for a time at a friend's craft store and helping another friend with her upholstery business. Janice got a job working for the North Franklin school district in the cafeteria and eventually worked her way up to being the head cook. She retired from the position in 2007. She volunteered at food bank in Connell for a number of years and was a member of St. Vincent's parish in Connell. Janice loved her family and her joy was her grandchildren; she had 18 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Her grandchildren describe her as an inspiration and the definition and example of love and kindness. Janice loved crafting, scrap-booking, knitting, tole painting, sewing and she was an avid reader. Janice was preceded in death by her son, Craig and her parents. Janice was the heart of her family and many happy and warm memories were created in her home. She will be greatly missed. Services will be held on January 11, at 1pm at St. Vincent's church in Connell, followed by burial at Mountain View cemetery in Connell. There will be a meal served at the church following the burial.

