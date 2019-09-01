Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE LORAINE BIEHL. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JANICE LORAINE BIEHL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Janice Loraine Biehl 1954- 2019 went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday August 27, 2019, at her home in Kennewick WA. She was born in Seattle, WA to Robert and Loraine Cohrs. Janice was the third of 5 children. Janice married the love of her life Paul Biehl in 1978. They had two children who were dear to her heart, Jason R. Biehl and Julie M. Biehl both of Kennewick, WA. She worked for Fred Meyer's in their Richland Store for about 25 years. One of Janice's favorite things to do was to make homemade Chocolate chip cookies and 7-layer bars for her coworkers. She loved her customer's and coworkers. Her family could always count on getting an anniversary card and Birthday card from Janice this was something she loved to do. Janice is survived by: her Husband Paul, Son Jason, Daughter Julie all of Kennewick, WA. Sister, Irene (Neal) Jorgensen of Lake Stevens, WA, 2 brothers, Roger (Stephanie) Chors of Gold Bar, WA and Duane (Eileen) Chors of Marysville, WA, many nieces and nephews and many close and loving friends. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Ann Chors. Services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Chapel 1401 South Union Street Kennewick, WA. Public viewing will be held on the same day at 11:00 AM. A Graveside Service will be held immediately following the Funeral Service at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 South Union Street Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Janice Biehl's name to Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 350 W. Deschutes Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 or St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana 59004 The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneral

JANICE LORAINE BIEHL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Janice Loraine Biehl 1954- 2019 went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday August 27, 2019, at her home in Kennewick WA. She was born in Seattle, WA to Robert and Loraine Cohrs. Janice was the third of 5 children. Janice married the love of her life Paul Biehl in 1978. They had two children who were dear to her heart, Jason R. Biehl and Julie M. Biehl both of Kennewick, WA. She worked for Fred Meyer's in their Richland Store for about 25 years. One of Janice's favorite things to do was to make homemade Chocolate chip cookies and 7-layer bars for her coworkers. She loved her customer's and coworkers. Her family could always count on getting an anniversary card and Birthday card from Janice this was something she loved to do. Janice is survived by: her Husband Paul, Son Jason, Daughter Julie all of Kennewick, WA. Sister, Irene (Neal) Jorgensen of Lake Stevens, WA, 2 brothers, Roger (Stephanie) Chors of Gold Bar, WA and Duane (Eileen) Chors of Marysville, WA, many nieces and nephews and many close and loving friends. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Ann Chors. Services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mueller's Tri-Cities Chapel 1401 South Union Street Kennewick, WA. Public viewing will be held on the same day at 11:00 AM. A Graveside Service will be held immediately following the Funeral Service at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 South Union Street Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Janice Biehl's name to Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 350 W. Deschutes Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 or St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana 59004 The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close