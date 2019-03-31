Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE MARIE (KIRKPATRICK) DORCHAK. View Sign

JANICE MARIE (KIRKPATRICK) DORCHAK Janice Marie (Kirkpatrick) Dorchak of Kennewick passed away on March 16, 2019. Janice was born on December 18th, 1947 in Seattle, Washington to Maurice and Marion Kirkpatrick. She resided for most of her childhood in Richland and graduated from Columbia High School in 1967. She stayed in the area and raised two children while running her cleaning business. She loved to read and cook a great meal. Janice is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Walter Kirkpatrick of Kennewick; sister, Jean Stanek of Spokane; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Kenneth Raymond of Kennewick; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Wendi Dorchak of Kennewick; six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on April 6th at 1:30 at Sunset Gardens in Richland.

