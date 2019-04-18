Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANNETTE E. PRECECHTEL. View Sign

JANNETTE E. PRECECHTEL Einan's at Sunset Jannette passed away at home April 16, 2019 in the presence of loving family members. She was born January 28, 1941 in Salt Lake City, UT. The family moved to Richland in 1944. She graduated from Richland High School in 1959 after marring the love of her life, Don. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in October 2018. They moved to Kent, WA in 1966 where Jannette worked for the Kent News Journal. They returned to Richland in 1974. Jan worked for the Tri-City Herald as an Advertising Sales Rep until she retired in 2002. Jannette and Don thoroughly enjoyed their motor home trips to Cougar games, the Oregon Coast and vacations to other western states. Their cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, and through the Panama Canal are among their favorite memories, along with their trips to the Czech Republic. Jan was always very active during her life. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading a book a day. For the last 15 years Jan & Don have been "Snow Birds" in Yuma, Arizona, where she basked in the sun she so dearly loved. Her favorite activity was hosting pool parties and BBQs in their backyard. Almost all the young family members learned to swim in their pool. In recent summers, Jannette and Don enjoyed wine from Market Vineyards while relaxing by the pool with family and friends. The family enjoyed teasing Jannette about not starting her busy day until her favorite program the Price Is Right was over. Jannette is survived by her loving husband, Don; daughter and son-in-law, Thomas and Kelly Precechtel Bright; son, Michael; grandchildren, Danielle and Steven Loskot, Makena, Jordan, Ashley, Cody and great grandson, Thomas. Jannette was loved and will be missed by her sisters and brothers-in-law; Dorothy Hout, Marion and Jim Morgan, Charlene and Mike Helle; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joann and J.R. Wilbur, Connie and Dick Beutler, Peggy Leanderson, Sharon Miles and numerous nieces and nephews. Jannette would not want you to mourn her but to remember the good times an "LIVE, LAUGH, AND LOVE." On Friday, April 19, 2019 the family invites you for a viewing Einan's at Sunset from 10:00am-2:00pm. On Saturday, April 20, 2019 the family invites you for viewing at Einan's from 10:00am-2:00pm with Jannette's graveside service to follow at Sunset Gardens at 3:00pm. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

