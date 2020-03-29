Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jasper Oord. View Sign Service Information Valley Hills Funeral Home 607 Second Ave Zillah , WA 98953 (509)-829-5500 Send Flowers Obituary

JASPER CORNELIUS OORD On Wednesday March 25th, 2020 our Father and Grandpa went to be with the Lord. He was born in Zillah, Washington on December 22, 1924 in a house built by the railroad. He attended school in Zillah. His family raised all kinds of fruit sometimes helping other neighbors with their crops. Jasper was mechanical at an early age and was given the job of keeping the spray rig running. He had a lot of cousins and friends in the community. Thanksgivings were celebrated together with aunts, uncles and cousins annually. They went to Catechism on Saturdays and walked to Church on Sundays. Prayer and devotions were his daily pattern. His life was centered on God, Family and work. Jasper met Mildred in Yakima on a blind date set up by Dorothy and Jake his brother. They were married June 12, 1947 in the Orchardvale Grange outside of Zillah. They started their family in Zillah and moved to Kennewick in 1960 after taking a job with the Twin City Creamery. They had five children, Geraldine, Melinda, Ray, Carl and Doug. Jasper could always find a person to talk to. He was kind to strangers and helpful to many people. He worked on cars and trucks in his spare time to make money for family vacations. He made sure the family had a good vacation every year. He retired from GTE in 1990 after which he helped his son Ray at Quality Fleet Services and was always available to help his family and friends. He was at home in a shop working on all types of trucks and vehicles. His retirement was helping others but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Jasper is preceded in death by his parents, William Oord Jr., and Johanna Oord; brothers Jake (Dorothy) Oord and William Oord and grandson Timothy Oord. Jasper is survived by his wife, Mildred Oord of 73 years; brother Garrett (Karen) Oord of Sunnyside; daughters Geraldine (Dennis) Frimodt and Melinda Skinnell; sons Ray (Vickie), Carl and Doug (Shelli) along with 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Chaplaincy Health Care (Hospice). His burial arrangements have been made with Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, Washington. A memorial service will be announced and scheduled at a later date.

