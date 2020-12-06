Jay Stark Jackson
February 19, 1951 - November 30, 2020
Palm Harbor, Florida - Jay Stark Jackson, 69, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away on November 30, 2020 with family by his side.
Jay was born in Mansfield, Massachusetts on February 19, 1951 and raised in Mystic, Connecticut. After graduating from Robert E. Fitch High School, Class of 1969, Jay enlisted in the United States Air Force. Jay served as a Sergeant in the 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron based in Montana and was honorably discharged on January 8, 1974. Jay went on to work with General Dynamics supporting the Military and Nuclear Power at the Electric Boat Shipyards in Groton, Connecticut where they re-built nuclear submarines starting his 25 year career in the nuclear industry. Jay's last project was in Richland, WA supporting the construction of the Waste Treatment Plant, which will process waste from the Manhattan Project. Jay retired with Bechtel National in 2016.
Jay married the love of his life, Gail Marie Thompson, in July 1992. Thanksgiving is a special time of year for both as they first made a connection at a mutual friend's dinner party on Thanksgiving day in 1990 and were by each other's side ever since. During their 30 years together they called Glendale Arizona and Richland, WA their home. Retiring in Palm Harbor, Florida. Jay's greatest joy was his family and is known for always putting family and friends first.
Jay is survived by his wife Gail; daughters, Cristina Reyff (John), Kimberly Bright (Todd), and Ronnie Krug (Joe); his grandchildren Tanner, Trent, Mackenzie, Kylie, Tatum, Collin and Emma; brothers, Allen and Tracy; sisters, Susanne, Cheryl, Heidi, Gretchen, and Cindy; many beloved nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Grace Wydler; and sister, Donna (Cookie) Peterson.
Jay's final resting place will be at Lambtown Cemetery in Ledyard, Connecticut in the Spring of 2021 next to his parents.
to leave a memory of Jay on the tribute wall.
to leave a memory of Jay on the tribute wall.