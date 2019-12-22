BEVERLY JEAN FIELDS Einan's at Sunset Beverly Jean Fields was born on May 12, 1933 in Yakima, WA and passed away on December 12, 2019 in Puyallup, WA. A resident of Richland for over 40 years, Bev eventually moved to Puyallup to live closer to family. Bev is predeceased by husband Kenneth Fields, son Mike Fields, mother Florence Quimby, and daughter-in-law Terry Fields; survived by children Dick Fields, Bill (Laura) Fields, and Julie (Leo) Keenan, and grandchildren Ben and Katie Keenan. A Public Viewing will be held at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home (915 Bypass Highway, Richland) on December 28, 2019 starting at 1:30 pm followed by a Celebration of Beverly's Life beginning at 2:30 pm. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 22, 2019