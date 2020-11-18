1/
Jean F. O'Sullivan
1930 - 2020
November 30, 1930 - November 13, 2020
Richland, Washington -
Jean Filter O'Sullivan was a graduate of the University of Washington, BA and BS degrees, was employed as a teacher with the Helen Bush School, Seattle Public Schools, Cornish Conservatory of Fine Arts, Seattle WA, and owned and operated the Westpark School in Yakima, WA. She established residence in Alaska in 1960 and has lived in Nome, Unalakleet, Fairbanks, Valdez and Anchorage. She and her husband, James O'Sullivan, were operators and publishers of the Nome Nugget, the Unalakleet Trading Post and the Casual Shop in Valdez. In Valdez she organized the Community Advisory Board which became the Valdez branch of the University of Alaska and then the Valdez Community College. While in Fairbanks she served as acting administrator of Hope Center and was a charter member of the Fairbanks Rehabilitation Association. She was a charter member of the Alaska Historical Society and Historic Sites Preservation Commission and organized the University of Fairbanks Symphony Guild. In 1983, she and her husband moved to Issaquah where she became very active in the Bellevue Rhododendron Society and became a Master Gardener. She was an active gardener and enjoyed her piano. She has requested that there be no service.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
