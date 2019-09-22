JEAN HALL Jean Hall, 91, passed away on June 16, 2019 in Prineville OR. Jean was the youngest of 7 children born to Henry and Mary Sebrant of Chickasha OK on June 4, 1928. She met and married Bill Hall on September 30 1950. In 1957, Bill and Jean moved their young family, Larry age 5 and Connie age 3 months, to Pasco WA. They had drawn a farm acreage north of Pasco as part of the Columbia Basin Project. Jean lived on that farm until a few months before her death. Jean is survived by her son Larry Hall, Pasco WA, daughters Connie (James) Simpson, Pasco WA and Pamm(David) Oswalt of Prineville OR. Grand-children Tom (Kathy) Hall of Sandy OR, Jake (Marissa) Simpson of Burbank WA, Jessica (Sam) Hamilton, Kennewick WA, Jeff Simpson Kennewick WA, Blake (Amy) Hall, Pasco WA, Chris (Ashley) Oswalt, Prineville OR, Garrett (Brianna) Oswalt, Prineville OR, and 11 great grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Bill of 52 years, an infant son, her daughter-in-law Sherri Hall, her parents and siblings. Jean will be laid to rest next to Bill on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Bess Hampton Cemetery, Othello WA at 10:00 am. A reception will be held from 12:00-2:00 at the home of James and Connie Simpson in Pasco,WA.

