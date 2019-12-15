Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN K. MCINTURFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JEAN K. MCINTURFF To the family and friends of Jean K. McInturff, there will be a memorial service on Saturday, December 21, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4100 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, at 3:00 pm, to remember mom's life and share stories. "Jeannie", age 95, was born February 4, 1924, in Yakima, WA, to Alta and Harry Dillon, lived most of her life in Kennewick, and left for her new assignment November 10, 2019, a few months after her colon cancer diagnosis and one year and one day after the death of her beloved husband of over 76 years, Norman C. McInturff. She cared for him loyally through his years of increasing dementia "'til death do us part" until he passed away at age 96. She is survived by two children, Michael J. McInturff and Diana J. Williams, by her granddaughter Kara Graham, her great-grandson Brady Graham, brother William (Bill) Dillon, nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. Jean graduated from Kennewick High School, and married the love of her life at age 18 on July 2, 1942. Dad was in the Navy during WWII. Mom went to Norfolk, VA, to see him off on the Bunker Hill aircraft carrier, where he was an airplane mechanic in the Pacific. They later lived in White Center, while Dad worked for Boeing. But mostly, she was a wife, mother and grandmother and helped Dad with his business, Norm's Auto Electric, in the Tri-Cities. She and Dad spent the last 60 years in the same house in Kennewick. Mom was dynamite in a small package, only 5' tall, but full of grit and determination and Irish spunk. Her love of people showed in her quality of making friends and keeping them. Her greatest joy was helping people understand the Bible, teaching them about Jehovah God and his Kingdom government. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1948. (Revelation 14:1, 3) She is greatly loved, and greatly missed, even as we are glad for her to be serving full time in her new assignment where she will be able to serve Jehovah completely and help people who will be living on earth in the paradise Jehovah promised (Psalm 37; Rev. 21:3,4). Which is all she ever really wanted to do.

