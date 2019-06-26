Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN ROBLYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JEAN ROBLYER Barbara Jeanette Roblyer, went back to the arms of Heavenly Father on June 24, 2019. Jean was born July 31, 1944 in Denver Colorado to Maynard and Barbara Jensen. When she was five, the family moved to Washington State, and by 1952, moved to Lind, WA, where her parents had purchased the weekly newspaper. She graduated from Lind High School in 1962 and moved with her parents and sister to Eugene, OR, where she attended the University of Oregon. She majored in French, graduating with a Bachelors of Arts degree in 1966. She taught her first year of french in a junior high school in Tigard, OR. In 1967, she married the love of her life, Steven Roblyer of Richland WA, whom she had met while studying at the university. She taught two more years of french at Kennewick High School while Steve worked as a nuclear engineer at Hanford. In 1970, Jean and her family moved to Glendale Heights, Illinois for six years where Carol, Paul and Julie were born. In 1976, the family returned to Richland where Michelle, and David (who died the next day), were born. Jean quit teaching to raise her children and always felt it a privilege to be free to be at home with them. She considered her children to be delightful and a real blessing. While home with them, she volunteered at school, church, took in foster children, was a 4H and Girl Scout leader, water exercise teacher, and Better Business Bureau arbitrator. When the kids were in junior high school, she renewed her teaching certificate and returned to part-time substitute teaching, retiring from that when they were nearly done with college. Additional volunteer work included being a Master Gardener, SHIBA and Tax-Aid volunteer. She was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Hobbies and interests included gardening, playing the organ/piano, reading, hunting and camping- a great lover of the sun and the out-of-doors, and playing with the grandchildren. She is survived by children Carol Roblyer, Paul Roblyer, Julie (Jason) Seymour, Michelle (David) Wellman, and sister, Teri (Jim) Brosh. She was a devoted grandmother the eight grandchildren: Christina, Olivia, Henry, Josh, Zach, Emmett, Jacob and Cora. Jean was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be warmly remembered. We invite you to join us in a celebration of her life. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 1:00 pm, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 1321 Jadwin Ave in Richland. A grave-side service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

