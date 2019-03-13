Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN THOMAS ALBERTINI. View Sign

JEAN THOMAS ALBERTINI 86 Jean went to join her siblings and parents in the arms of her Savior on March 1st. She passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Kennewick. Jean lived the last 18 months at Brookdale Assisted Living in Richland and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She is survived by her sons Brian Thomas (Susan) of Richland, Brent "Skip" Thomas (Cynthia) of California, and daughter Bonnie Thomas (Douglas) of California. Also by Granddaughter Bethany Thomas, Grandson Kyle Thomas (Monica), and three Great-Granddaughters, Anne-Marie, Therese and Natalie, all of Richland. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where Jean grew up. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-Cities Chaplaincy/ Hospice House.

