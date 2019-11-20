IN MEMORIUM JEAN THOMPSON March 2, 1927 November 19, 2018 Jean was 3 months old when her father died, leaving 6 children under age 10 on a small cotton farm in East Texas. It was harvest time and the mortgage was due. The neighbors stepped in and harvested that year's bumper crop so the mortgage on the land and one room shack was paid off. Now able to stay with their mother rather than face life in an orphanage, the children and their mother all worked in the cotton field together and kept the farm going. Jean's drive to achieve her dreams was rooted in that struggle to survive, common among so many of the "Greatest Generation". Recruited by Hanford in 1945 to work as a telephone operator, Jean and 2 sisters came out on the train. As a 16 year old she stayed in the under age women's barracks well protected by security guards. Jean married Elmer Thompson, a Navy man, in 1946. Their daughters, Kathleen and Deborah were born in Richland. As soon as both girls were in school, Jean was ready to pursue her dreams and enrolled at Columbia Basin College graduating in 1957. Her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Central Washington University was earned in 1960 followed by a Master of Librarianship from the University of Washington in 1963 and her Doctorate in Education Administration from Washington State University in 1979. Her dissertation was honored as Dissertation of the Year by the Council of Colleges and Universities of the American Association of Community and Junior Colleges. Jean worked in several area schools, including Marcus Whitman Elementary, Highlands Junior High, Richland High School and Columbia Basin College. As an active member of the community Jean was the Kiwanis Project Director for the building of the Gazebo in Jefferson Park across from the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland. She was Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Central United Protestant Church and active in the Democratic party. Jean's husband Elmer died in 1985. Jean was survived by daughter Deborah Robbins (now deceased) and by daughter Kathleen Bauknight, her spouse Bruce and sons Samuel and Jeremiah. We miss you, Mom.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 20, 2019