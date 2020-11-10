Jeanette Beardsley
October 24, 1931 - November 4, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Mother: a person who loves unconditionally; a character builder and heart healer; the maker and keeper of wonderful memories; a person much loved and greatly admired and now very much missed.
This perfectly describes our beautiful Jeanette.
Jeanette Louise Beardsley (Gatza) passed away November 4th in her home surrounded by love and family. Born and raised in Bay City, MI she was one of eight children of Charles and Antonia Gatza. Jeanette would stay in the area with her family and later attended Mercy Central School of Nursing graduating in 1952. She married in 1955 to Robert L. Beardsley and they were together for 60 years when he passed in 2015.
She loved a car ride, she loved an adventure, she loved to camp and sit around the fire pit, a good martini, appetizers, strong coffee and lemon doughnuts. And we will never be able to hear a Neil Diamond song without thinking of her singing along and dancing at his concert. These are all things that will continuously remind us of our beautiful Jeanette.
We are all preceded in death by many and survived by many but the ones who love her the most and will stay behind to carry her memory forward are Glenn J. Beardsley, Laura E. Laing and Linda A. Beardsley and grandchildren Chelsea Ward and Robert Thomas Laing. We will continue her story and celebrate her spirit in the many everyday things we do, sometimes with tears and sadness but more so with laughter and happy stories.
Jeanette will be laid to rest with her husband at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers Jeanette would appreciate donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Chaplaincy Hospice Tri-Cities.
And please while reading this, hum "Sweet Caroline"……