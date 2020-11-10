1/2
Jeanette Beardsley
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Beardsley
October 24, 1931 - November 4, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Mother: a person who loves unconditionally; a character builder and heart healer; the maker and keeper of wonderful memories; a person much loved and greatly admired and now very much missed.
This perfectly describes our beautiful Jeanette.
Jeanette Louise Beardsley (Gatza) passed away November 4th in her home surrounded by love and family. Born and raised in Bay City, MI she was one of eight children of Charles and Antonia Gatza. Jeanette would stay in the area with her family and later attended Mercy Central School of Nursing graduating in 1952. She married in 1955 to Robert L. Beardsley and they were together for 60 years when he passed in 2015.
She loved a car ride, she loved an adventure, she loved to camp and sit around the fire pit, a good martini, appetizers, strong coffee and lemon doughnuts. And we will never be able to hear a Neil Diamond song without thinking of her singing along and dancing at his concert. These are all things that will continuously remind us of our beautiful Jeanette.
We are all preceded in death by many and survived by many but the ones who love her the most and will stay behind to carry her memory forward are Glenn J. Beardsley, Laura E. Laing and Linda A. Beardsley and grandchildren Chelsea Ward and Robert Thomas Laing. We will continue her story and celebrate her spirit in the many everyday things we do, sometimes with tears and sadness but more so with laughter and happy stories.
Jeanette will be laid to rest with her husband at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers Jeanette would appreciate donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Chaplaincy Hospice Tri-Cities.
And please while reading this, hum "Sweet Caroline"……


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved