Jeanne Nunamaker

JEANNE MARIE NUNAMAKER Jeanne Marie Nunamaker, born November 29, 1939, passed away at her home, in Kennewick, WA, on June 12, 2020. She was born to her parents, Donald and Mabel Dickinson in Bemidji, Minnesota. Jeanne lived her childhood in Minnesota and moved to WA state in 1958. In 1969 she married her beloved husband of 51 years, Robert (Bob) Nunamaker. Bob and Jeanne, along with their four children, moved on the family farm in Washtucna, WA in 1976. She loved being a homemaker, canning, gardening, cooking for her family, and at times a harvest crew, but mostly raising her children. She especially enjoyed entertaining friends and family whether it was parties on the back patio, BUNCO, or holiday festivities. Jeanne and Bob traveled to Arizona in winter and spent summers in their cabin by Twin Lakes, with occasional trips with friends. After retiring in 2015 from the family farm they moved to Kennewick, WA. The most important things were her church and spending time with her family, including her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother, Dale and her infant son, Timothy Dailey. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children Debbie (Roger) Brock, Allen (Christy) Dailey, Linda (Mike) Sitton, and Kara (Jim) Pavone; grandchildren: Kirsten, Stephanie, Kim, and Dan (Mason /Brock); Cory, Ryan, and Kayla (Dailey); Sarah, Beth, and Bret (Sitton); Kaylee Pavone. Along with 16 great grand children, and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeanne's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A Celebration of Jeanne's life will be scheduled in the future.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.