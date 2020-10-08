Reverend Jeannette Sparks

April 4, 1938 - September 27, 2020

Palm Dale , California - Reverend Jeannette Sparks Age 82 A long time Pasco resident departed this earthly life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home in Palm Dale California. Jeannette was born April 4, 1938 to Artis and Bernice Miles in Kildare Texas.

Jeannette moved to Pasco as a teenager with her parents in 1953, she attended Pasco High School. Jeannette met the love of her life Quiller Terrell (QT) Sparks. They were married in January 1957 soon afterward they located to Oxnard CA for a short time then moved to Los Angeles where they raised five sons and four grandchildren.

Jeannette worked for McMan Furniture Company as a collection manager for 20 years. She continued to work for the Lord.

In 1965 Jeannette joined Springhill Missionary Baptist Church under Reverend H.C. Cornelius.

Reverend Jeannette first received her calling from the Lord in 1986. She became a Sunday Superintendent, Teacher, Missionary, Secretary Trustee Board and Youth Department. She was an active member of the Senior Choir, Deaconess, Pastor Secretary clerk. She attended Bible study classes where she received a certificate in Christian training, and she was blessed with a trip to the Holy Land. She also received a certificate of Excellence Woman and was placed on staff at Providence Seminary. In 1996 Reverend Jeannette received her diploma in theology from American Baptist Seminary.

2000 Reverend Jeannette was ordained and licensed from Christian Ministries at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles CA.

2002 Reverend Jeannette attended Greater New Unity Baptist Church for a short time. In 2003 Reverend Jeannette relocated back to Pasco where she rejoined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church under Pastor Wayne A. Jenkins where she served as the Associate Pastor.

Reverend Jeannette's pastime was reading the Bible, being a Senior Companion, watching the Young & the Restless, Bold & the Beautiful and crossword puzzles.

She leaves in God's care five sons, Chris Sparks – Palm Dale CA, Anthony Frank – San Bernardino CA, Eric Sparks – New York, Marquis Anthony Sparks – Los Angeles CA, Three sisters, Opal Andrews (Thomas)- Pasco WA, La Wanda Syverson (Fred) Pasco WA, Bobbie Jacob ( Allen) Tacoma WA, two brothers, Theatis Miles- Pasco WA, Ennis Miles – Colfax WA, three sisters-in-law, Belinda Hans, Deborah Carter and Carol Miles. 11 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a special friend Connie Brown. Reverend Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband QT Sparks, and parents Artis and Bernice Miles and five sisters and four brothers. Reverend Jeannette will be greatly missed.





