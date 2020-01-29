Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFFERY RAY RYAN. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFERY RAY RYAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Jeffrey Ray Ryan, age 51, passed away peacefully at Trios hospital on January 26, 2020, shortly after being diagnosed with aggressive cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born in Butte, Montana on June 20, 1968 to Bob and Linda Ryan. He attended schools in Opportunity and Anaconda before moving to Washington in 1984. There he attended River View High school. Jeff began working at Casaday Bee Line in 1991, and continued to work there for the last 29 years. Jeff married Skye Bowen and they welcomed their son, Jarrod Ryan, into the world in 1991. Although they later divorced, they remained friends. In 2001 Jeff married Cindy Cawley, and they welcomed their twin boys, Spencer and Preston, into the world in 2002. Jeff was also a loving step-dad to Dominique Meckle. Jeff and Cindy later divorced but they remained very close and truly supported each other every day. Jeff's passion was working on cars, whether it was his own '68 Firebird or someone else's car. If you knew Jeff well and went to visit him, you knew to check the garage first! Jeff also enjoyed his annual vacations to Montana and Idaho to visit family. In Anaconda he would visit with his dad, family members and childhood friends. He liked to go to Fairmont Hot springs and also visit the Sapphire mines. He would then drive to his mom's in Elk City, Idaho. Many times other family members would also meet up for a long weekend of visiting and fishing. Jeff loved to take his boys fishing at the different lakes in Montana and Idaho. Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Dorothy Ryan, Charlotte Pearl Sweet and Verna and Alex Glover, step mom Sonja Ryan, step dad Robert Glover, and loving partner. Melissa McClaning. Jeff is survived by his parents Bob Ryan and Linda York, his sons Jarrod, Preston and Spencer Ryan, step-daughter Dominique and family, Brother David (Stacy), sisters Tina Meier and Jaime (Aaron) Ryan, as well as numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Jeff will forever be loved and missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Finley Community Church, 201512 E. Finley Rd, Kennewick, WA, 99337. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

