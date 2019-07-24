Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFFERY SCOTT ALMOND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFERY SCOTT ALMOND Jeffery Scott Almond was born to Rhonda on January 21, 1966 in Huron, South Dakota and passed away on May 21, 2019 at Trios Hospital from complications of Pompe Disease. He was surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He received his Degree from C.B.C. in Chemical Dependency and worked with at-risk youth at the Juvenile Justice Center and within the local School Districts. Throughout the years Jeff had many interesting jobs from construction, ship yard crane operator, plumbing and hotel management. Jeff was a very intelligent, moral and compassionate man with many passions and interests in his life. He loved playing his bass guitar with his friends in the band "NeverWas". He enjoyed playing and watching football and was an original Seahawks 12th man. Jeff was a talented artist and also enjoyed fishing, music, cars, airplanes, Vikings, weapons, books, politics and history, the list goes on! All of this wrapped with a keen sense of humor. He is survived by his mother Rhonda, sister Jill Reade and brother in law Mike Reade, niece Kaylee Reade with Kaelin Birdsell and their children Ava and Archer. Jeff loved life and his life was touched by so many kind, talented and generous people that truly cared for him. His friends were so very patient, loyal and giving. There are simply no words that can be expressed except Great Love to all of you. Jeff's wish was that everyone live their lives to the fullest with the people that they cherish! A Celebration of his life will be held at Kennewick First United Methodist Church 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick on Saturday July 27th from 1pm to 4pm. Again a special Thank You to all the people who helped and enhanced Jeff's life.

JEFFERY SCOTT ALMOND Jeffery Scott Almond was born to Rhonda on January 21, 1966 in Huron, South Dakota and passed away on May 21, 2019 at Trios Hospital from complications of Pompe Disease. He was surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He received his Degree from C.B.C. in Chemical Dependency and worked with at-risk youth at the Juvenile Justice Center and within the local School Districts. Throughout the years Jeff had many interesting jobs from construction, ship yard crane operator, plumbing and hotel management. Jeff was a very intelligent, moral and compassionate man with many passions and interests in his life. He loved playing his bass guitar with his friends in the band "NeverWas". He enjoyed playing and watching football and was an original Seahawks 12th man. Jeff was a talented artist and also enjoyed fishing, music, cars, airplanes, Vikings, weapons, books, politics and history, the list goes on! All of this wrapped with a keen sense of humor. He is survived by his mother Rhonda, sister Jill Reade and brother in law Mike Reade, niece Kaylee Reade with Kaelin Birdsell and their children Ava and Archer. Jeff loved life and his life was touched by so many kind, talented and generous people that truly cared for him. His friends were so very patient, loyal and giving. There are simply no words that can be expressed except Great Love to all of you. Jeff's wish was that everyone live their lives to the fullest with the people that they cherish! A Celebration of his life will be held at Kennewick First United Methodist Church 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick on Saturday July 27th from 1pm to 4pm. Again a special Thank You to all the people who helped and enhanced Jeff's life. Published in Tri-City Herald on July 24, 2019

