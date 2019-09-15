JEFFREY CLAYTON KERR Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our beloved son, brother, grandfather and uncle passed away September 10, 2019 at the age of 57 in Kennewick, Washington at the home of his Mother with his family close by. He was born August 25, 1962 in Richland, Washington. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Nancy Kerr. Jeff is survived by many family members which includes his loving Mother, Carole Quimby; one sister, five brothers, one sister-in-law, a step-daughter, a grandson, his "son" (Chance), many nieces, nephews and extended family members all who loved him dearly and will miss him deeply. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 15, 2019