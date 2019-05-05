JEFFREY LEE HOWARD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Jeff Howard, 58 passed away at home on April 30th, 2019. He was born in Lebanon, OR. He worked in Eugene, Oregon; Portland, Oregon; Seattle and Alaska before relocating to Washington state in 1991. When he came to the Tri-Cities he met his wife Brenda. They were married 26 years. He was the founder of Advanced Automotive. He was a passionate man when it came to mechanics, guns, hunting, fishing. He loved his wife Brenda and his two step-daughter as if they were his own. He adored his grandchildren. He loved his English Springer Spaniels. Preceded by his Father Harold Howard. He is survived by his wife Brenda Howard, his dog Bella, Step daughters Rachel Taranto and Sarah Crumb and their spouses Greg Taranto, Joshua Crumb, 8 grandchildren, his mother Maxine Howard, his brothers Mike and Steve along with their wives and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. Graveside service Monday, May 6th, 2019 11am Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Kennewick The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 5, 2019