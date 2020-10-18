Jeffrey "Buck" Romeike

July 9, 1963 - September 20, 2020

Kahlotus, Washington - Jeffrey "Buck" Romeike was like many in the small town of Kahlotus, Washington that he called home: a character larger than life who dedicated his life to helping others. He could always be found out in front of his connex working on cars or tinkering with a new project, all while delivering punch lines and making whoever arrived feel genuinely welcome. Buck was born in St. Louis, MO on July 9th, 1963 and moved to Spokane at the young age of 15. He learned the plumbing trade from his father, which subsequently led to his employment with Apollo and a life long friendship with Kahlotus natives Doug and Pig. They quickly became known as the "Three Amigos," and are the reason Buck came to Kahlotus and never left.

He soon met and fell in love with his partner, Vicki Holder, who remained twitterpated with him as he swept her off her feet every day for the next 26 years. Here, Buck created a family who will treasure his memory for the rest of their lives: his children, Eric, Janelle, and Zach Romeike, along with son-in-law Bryan Romeike; his grand-children, Carson, Tori, Landon and Logan Romeike; and the chosen family that he took under his wing, Tony, Thongsa, and Kyle.

Out of the many things that Buck was, he was first and foremost a glue that helped hold that family, along with his community, together. Whether it was day or night, if somebody needed him for anything imaginable, Buck would drop everything and run over to fix a car, repair plumbing, and anything else a person may need. He was an avid member of The Lion's Club in Kahlotus, and - like everything he did - put his heart and soul in to the work there to help make his town better than he left it. If he wasn't helping the town, he was probably caught up in his favorite activity: baby-sitting grandkids Carson and Tori so that he could spoil them with Skittles and donuts for breakfast while Janelle and Bryan were too far away to stop him. His favorite motto, "the buck stops here," never applied when it came to spoiling the ones he loved.

Unfortunately, the Buck stopped on September 20, 2020. While he may no longer be with us, Buck will remain alive in the memories of laughter, kindness, and leadership he's left behind with any who were lucky enough to meet him. A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, October 30th from 4 to 7 pm in the Kahlotus Park to honor and remember these memories in his passing. And, as Buck would say, "Au revoir, Adios, Auf Wiedersehen, Ching Chong Cha! -It's Mandarish!"





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store