Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFFREY W. REIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A LETTER FOR MY SON, JEFFREY W. REIS November 9, 1956 September 5, 2019 The Ache Goes On When we look around us for our loved ones and classmates and long to have them near Our memories are flooded with the experiences we've had when they were here They live in our hearts and minds as we recall all the fun that we had Our memories are fond of times together... the good and the bad. The Ache Goes On ... Death is amputation without anesthesia, you feel so numb, yet hurt so much You wonder if you'll ever get rid of the weight and pain inside that hurts so much The Ache Goes On ... As we examine our feelings in the Crucible of Faith, we know it will take energy, time and God's Grace This requires faith which cannot be seen, touched or tasted ...it's a very slow pace Have patience and take the Lord with you whenever or wherever you go HE is the only answer to all the losses in this life, we know The Ache Goes On ... A hug to help us through these hard times and bring to us some calm Your physical presence may supply the needed balm The goodness of friends, supplying our needs with food and flowers Crying with us or leaving us alone shows all their caring It's Christ reaching out to us, to help ease the pain of the loss ... Through their thoughtful sharing· Caring people make the difference to help us through our time of grief Our freshened perspective is helped by some humor... that brings about some relief The Ache Goes On ... But in faith and trust we can go on to live each day as our last And bask in the goodness of our memories of all the joys of the past Be sure to take the Lord with you everyday, everywhere that you go Stay kind to each other forever... love them and tell them so. Don't wait until tomorrow to do your good deeds... make the day better... this day Rely on GOD'S GRACE and FORGIVENESS and HE will show you the way! If we praise God for all our years... We can all learn to smile through the tears. The Ache Is Gone!!! I love you forever and always, Jeffrey. Your mother, Dona Belt

Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close