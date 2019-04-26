Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JENELLE R. OXFORD. View Sign Service Information Life Tributes Cremation Center 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite #126 Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-736-3565 Send Flowers Obituary

JENELLE R. OXFORD Our beloved daughter, Jenelle Renee' Baker Oxford, has joined our Heavenly Father, to be reunited with her husband and grandparents in heaven. She passed away April 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She fought a courageous battle, for many years, against diabetes and many related medical conditions. Jenelle was known as being a very upbeat and sweet person. She never complained about her continued obstacles in life. She showed so much strength & courage daily, as she fought through pain and discomfort. She often said that she was fine, and that many others had it "way worse off" than her. Jenelle was born February 9, 1976 in Rochester, NY. The family moved to Washington later that same year. She has lived in Tri Cities since 1978. She is survived by her son, Cooper Steven Oxford, who was her whole world; her parents, Steve & Vicki Baker, Kennewick; Mary Lou Whitney Baker, Rochester NY; sister Danielle (Eloy, Caden, Kingsley) Mata, Richland; and brother Brandon (Carla, Ava ,Kyla) Baker, Pasco. She also leaves behind her very special aunt Kathy (Dave, Char, Jackie & David)VanDyke; and many other family members and friends, too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; grandparents, Floyd & Elizabeth Baker; Rita Owens. All who will welcome her with open arms. The family would like to thank Kadlec Regional Medical Center's ICU and dialysis staff for the special professional care of our daughter. Thanks also to Chaplain Tim and Deacon Bill for their much needed compassion. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11:00am-2:00pm at the rose gardens next to the Kennewick Library. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.