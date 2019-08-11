Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JENNIFER KATHRYN LARSON-SIFUENTES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JENNIFER KATHRYN LARSON-SIFUENTES Jennifer Kathryn Larson-Sifuentes, 47, was called home on July 20, 2019. She was born April 28th, 1972 in Snoqualmie, WA to Stephen E. Larson and Kathryn H. Larson (McDaniel). Jennifer graduated from Tona-sket High School in 1990, she attended Central Washington University, and called the Tri-Cities home. She married Joey Sifuentes in 1997, they had 3 sons and 1 daughter: Jordan, Jaelyn, Jace and Jarron. Jennifer spent most of her adult life working her way up the banking system for Yakima Federal Savings, Sterling Bank (Umpqua) and finishing at Numerica Credit Union. She was heavily involved with Junior Achievement. Until the time of her illness she was actively pursuing her dream of getting her bachelor's degree. She is survived by her parents: Stephen and Kathryn, her sons and daughter: Jordan, Jaelyn, Jace, and Jarron; 4 sisters: Stephanie (Shawn), Dawn (Jim), Wendy (Mike), Meghan (Javier); brother, Michael (Shannon): numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at the Loomis Cemetery on Friday, August 16th at 1:00 PM.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 11, 2019

